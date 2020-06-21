JEFFERSON — Merlin E. Schoenike, 94, of Jefferson, passed away on June 17, 2020, at his home.
Merlin was born on March 14, 1926, in Johnson Creek, son of the late Arthur and Leone (Freiman) Schoenike.
He served in the United States Army Air Force from 1942-45 during World War II.
Merlin married Lois Streng on May 28, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
He was employed at Ladish Malt Company for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Local Union 53 where he served as a steward.
Merlin enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a great love of animals and owned many in his lifetime.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Lois (Streng) of Jefferson; son, Bruce (Sue) Schoenike of Beloit; daughter, Debra Schoenike of Jefferson; grandson, Barry (Dawn) Schoenike of Belleville; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by his two brothers, Arthur and Norbert; one sister, Lois Koellen; one son, Todd Schoenike; and daughter-in-law, Judy Schoenike.
A private family ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Matthew Krenke and held at Rock River Cemetery.
Those wishing to express sympathy through donations may direct them to: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Jefferson or Rainbow Hospice.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care they gave to Merlin in his final days.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
