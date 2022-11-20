Fort Atkinson, WI - Michael Allen Rusch, 75, of Fort Atkinson, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Mike was born on July 9, 1947 in Seattle, WA, son of the late Fred and Cleone (Johnson) Rusch.
He graduated from Lake Mills High School and went to Madison Area Technical College, majoring in culinary. He worked at Judd's Supper Club starting at age 14, became their chef and worked there until Jane Judd passed away. He had various other jobs including Dana Corporation, Crepaco, Gobbler, Edewater, Nite Owl, First Congregational Church and retired from the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department. He loved antiques and had LPI Estate Sales for many years. He and Debra also ran the Lamp Post Inn Bed and Breakfast in Fort Atkinson for over 33 years. He also loved gardening.
Mike married Debra Desjarlais on September 19, 1981 in Sun Prairie and had over 41 years of love together. They took many wonderful trips, their favorites were Hawaii and Paris and spent 6 years in Florida to enjoy the warm sun and beach.
Mike is survived by his wife Debra Rusch; children, Jeremy (Sue) Waugh, Brian (Jenny) Waugh and Heather Rusch; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Hill and foster brother, Tim Krentz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church until time of service.
