MADISON — Michael B. Curry, 35, of Madison, and formerly of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
Mikey was born on March 10, 1984, the son of Michael and Belinda (Stewart) Curry. He was raised in Palmyra for the majority of his childhood and graduated with honors from Palmyra-Eagle High School in 2002.
He moved to Madison after high school, and worked in the restaurant and catering business for the majority of his career.
First and foremost, Mikey loved his two sons, Brandon and Connor. They were the light of his life and he would do anything for them.
Mikey was a good student and a perpetual learner. He always loved learning and was naturally smart. Learning came easy to him; he didn’t have to work at it.
He also was very involved in all sorts of activities while growing up. He loved drama club and was in every school play. He enjoyed karate, sports and art, just to name a few of his interests. Mikey had a love for music and traveled all over the country to music festivals to hear his favorite artists live.
Mikey loved people. People were drawn to him. He would walk into a room and immediately brighten everyone’s day. His loving family says that you couldn’t help but smile being around him. He had an ability to make everyone around him feel welcome and loved.
He will be remembered for his contagious personality and infectious smile. He was honest, caring and thoughtful. He just had a big heart. Mikey never met a stranger — he was everybody’s friend.
Mikey will be missed dearly by his loving family and his many friends. He will live on through the stories and memories his friends and family share together.
Mikey is survived by his two sons, Brandon Patrick Curry and Connor Riley Curry; the mother of his children, Jayme Clark; his parents, Michael and Belinda Curry; his loving sister, Joey-Lynn Curry; his maternal grandmother, Maureen Stewart; his paternal grandfather, Michael Boes; and his paternal step-grandfather, Paul Curry. He also is survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Foley.
A memorial service to honor Mikey’s life will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St., Palmyra. The Rev. Ray Bezanson will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
