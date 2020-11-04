October 31, 1963 - September 28, 2020
San Diego, CA - Michael C. Rueth, age 56, died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home in San Diego, CA. He was born October 31, 1963 at Watertown Hospital, the son of Cyril and Adeline Rueth (Jefferson, WI). Michael attended St. John the Baptist catholic grade-school, then studied his Freshman & Sophomore years at Holy Name Seminary in Madison; during that time he participated in the WHSFA speech contest both years. He Graduated from Jefferson High School in 1982.
Michael earned a Business Management degree from MATC, Madison in 1989. He had several interests prior to fleeing the cold Wisconsin winters for the exciting west coast. Besides obtaining a realtor's license he also earned his chauffeur's license in 1984, driving for a limousine service in Madison. He also worked his way up to chef for the Driftwood Supper Club in Jefferson. Perhaps Mike's biggest passion was playing the piano and organ. Any chance he had, Mike would take to the keyboards of some of the most elaborate pipe organs he could gain access to. With his baby-grand piano in his apartment, he was a favorite with the other tenants. Most recently, Mike was the organist for Holy Cross Lutheran Church in San Diego.
Upon moving to California, Michael settled in Rancho Mirage and worked for the founder of TV Guide at The Annenberg Estate as their head chauffeur serving such luminaries as Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope. In 2005, he moved to San Diego to start his own Limousine business, (MCR Car Services, LLC), which he owned and operated until his death. Michael also enjoyed cooking and collecting lead-crystal.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Anna Rueth (Helenville, WI), parents, and one brother Tim. He is survived by three brothers, Dan and wife Wendy (Jefferson, WI), Joe and wife Barb (Madison, WI), and Jim (San Francisco, CA), Sister-in-law Ellen Rueth (Ojai, CA), a niece, Hannah; four nephews, Jacob, Eric (Laura), Christopher and Jeremy and many cousins. Michael will also be dearly missed by special friends Eduardo & Rosie and pet "Kitty".
In lieu of memorials please gift your parish church organist or music program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.