May 14, 1947 - July 28, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Michael D. Schindler, 74, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on May 14, 1947, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, son of the late Douglas M. and Dolores M. (Guggenbuehl) Schindler.
Mike was a 1965 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac. Following high school, Mike served in the US Naval Reserves. In Vietnam, Mike faithfully served our country as a Communications Technician (CT3) and petty officer on board three ships, the USS Long Beach, the USS FOX and the USS Chicago. In addition, he was stationed in Subic Bay, Philippines, as well as Treasure Island and Skaggs Island, both in California. The CT specialty required a top-secret security clearance, along with the ability to read and send Morse code. Holding this position reflected how the Department of Defense viewed Mike's character, integrity and competency. Navy veterans wish Mike "fair winds and following seas."
Following his military service, he attended MATC earning an associate's degree in Civil Engineering Technology. He worked at Spacesaver Corporation for 33 years, taking pride in his work and enjoying the friendships he made.
On July 12, 1969, he married Luanne Marx at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Roxbury, Wisconsin.
Mike was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson, where he was on the parish council and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #3396. He also volunteered his time with Fort Atkinson Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.
Mike is survived by his wife, Luanne Schindler of Fort Atkinson; son, Boyd (Christine) Schindler of Muskego, Wisconsin; daughter, Gina (Kevin) Heindl of Elgin, Illinois; grandchildren, Keira and Cameron Heindl and Julia and Lauren Schindler; siblings, Pat (Donna) Schindler of Surprise, Arizona, Kathy Schindler of Fort Atkinson and Maureen (Curt) Millard of Fort Atkinson. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Bernice Marx of Sauk City, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Sheila (Brent Lovejoy) Timme, June (Bill) Dettman, Eloise Helms, Lori (Steve) Ploetz, Trudi (John) Marquardt, and Karen Schindler; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Sara) Marx and Jake (Julia Johnson) Marx along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim Schindler; father-in-law, Vincent Marx; brother-in-law, George Timme, and sister-in-law, Nadine Fuchs.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church until time of service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider a donation to St. Joseph Church or Agrace Hospice.
Mike lived his life journey with dignity and grace. He was hopeful and sincere in his beliefs.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
