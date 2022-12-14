Fort Atkinson, WI - Michael J. Krebs Sr., 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Mike was born on June 4, 1942 in Whitewater, son of the late William and Ella (Luebke) Krebs Sr. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, LaVern Raddatz at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Mike was a wonderful person who had a great work ethic and was a perfectionist. He was also very generous and loved to hunt and ride motorcycles and always put his family first.
Mike is survived by his wife, LaVern Krebs of Fort Atkinson; children Terri (James) Morois, Michael (Judi) Krebs Jr. and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Marquart all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Tareva (T.J.) Avitt, Kelsey Krebs, Ryan Krebs, Kati Morois, Austin Marquart and Taylor Marquart; great grandchildren, Preslee (Kole) Marshall, Ashley Morris, Malachi Morris, Justice Avitt, Chaz Avitt, Emmett Gabrielse, Penelope Gabrielse and Brekan Avitt; great great grandchildren, Zoey and Ryker Marshall; one brother, many sisters, nieces and nephews. Mike was also preceded in death by his son, Larry Krebs.
Per Mike's wishes, a private memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be made in Mike's memory to Bethany Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice or UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
