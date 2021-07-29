May 6, 1952 - July 27, 2021
Sullivan, WI - Michael J. Revolinski, 69 of Sullivan, entered eternal life with his Savior on July 27, 2021.
Mike was born May 6, 1952 in Beaver Falls, PA, the son of Donald and Margaret (Walter) Revolinski. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1970. On June 26, 1971, Mike married Sharon Mattke in Oconomowoc and the two were blessed with a daughter, Gail, in 1973. After being drafted in 1972, he proudly served our country in the US Army and was stationed in Miesau, Germany until 1974. After retiring from the Army, Mike returned to work at Cooper Power systems in Waukesha, where he worked for over 44 years before his retirement in 2014. He was proud member of the American Legion in Rome, the Sullivan Fire Department, Rome Fire department, and served as the Rome Fire Chief for 10 years. Mike and Sharon lived in the Sullivan/Rome area their whole lives, and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike's passion was helping others in any way he could. If there was a project that he was aware of, he would always show up to lend a hand. He will be dearly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Gail and Andrew Vogel of Jefferson, Holly and Kevin Broedlow of Helenville, Brady, Lynsey, Raelyn and Everet Broedlow of Helenville, Ryan, Katelyn and Brinley, Broedlow of Helenville, brother Dan Revolinski and Rose Reed of Ashippun, brother Tom and Sandy Revolinski of IN, brother Ken Black of Racine, sister-in-law Pat Busshardt of Watertown, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, brother David Revolinski, brother Walter "Gene" Black, and two brothers-in-law Bill Mattke and Bob Mattke.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 31 at the Rome Fireman's Park on Hwy P in Rome with military honors and words at 3:00 PM.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
