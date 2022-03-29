February 25, 1934 - March 28, 2022
Jefferson/Hazelhurst, WI - Michael L. Noonan, 88 of Jefferson/Hazelhurst, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Mike was born February 25, 1934, in Milwaukee, the son of James Earl and Louise (Patzold) Noonan. On June 23, 1984, he married Bonnie (Goetsch) Puerner at the Holy Apostles Church in New Berlin and the two spent 37 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling with their RV and going on cruises, especially the Windjammer cruise and the trip to Ireland. From 1954 to 1955, Mike served his country in the United States Army, starting in Korea and later stationed in Hawaii at the Schofield Barracks. After returning home, he began working as a truck driver and later became a manager where he spent over 34 years of his career. He worked for Consolidated Forwarding Company for 5 years, Gateway Transportation for 18 years, Con-way Central express for 11 years and helped open the Milwaukee Terminal. Mike was a devout Catholic and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was a wise man who always valued his relationship with his Savior, and generously supported numerous Catholic organizations during his life as well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a master of all trades who spent more than 25 years working to build his cabin in Hazelhurst, WI, and his attention to detail and craftsmanship extended to helping his family with numerous projects. Mike loved to hunt whether it was deer or bigger game like bear or elk, was always up for a mortar match or firing off the cannon and was an expert shooter and marksman. He was a member of the NRA, American Legion, and the VFW. For more than 50 years, he taught hunter safety classes in Milwaukee and in Northern Wisconsin, something that was dear to his heart. He stood for the flag, and knelt for the cross. Mike was a man who wore many hats like Husband, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, Grampy, Brother, and friend, all of them with great pride. His family will miss him dearly.
Mike is survived by: his wife Bonnie Noonan of Jefferson; children Cheryl Noonan of Portland, OR, Karen Fuqua of SC, and Thomas (Claudia) Noonan of Milwaukee, WI; step-children Gwen (Jerry) Puerner-King of Jefferson and Lisa (John) Puerner-Hartung of Aurora, CO; grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Seelen, Stephanie Fuqua, Sunflower Noonan, Rachel Noonan, Trinity Hartung, and Hope Hartung; two great-grandchildren; sister Ardee Noonan; and nephew Gene Rusk. Mike is also survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Mike is preceded in death by: his parents; children Timothy Noonan, Kathleen Noonan, and Cynthia Montgomery; siblings Norman Patzold, Harvey Noonan, James Noonan, Patrick Noonan, Daniel Noonan, Richard Noonan, Eugene Noonan, and Dee Paszkiewicz; and the mother of his children Marlene (Compton) Noonan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on April 16, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mike will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
