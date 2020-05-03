On Monday morning, April 27, 2020, Michael “Mike” Windisch sat down to watch television, drifted off to sleep, and crossed the bridge to walk with God and the angels in Heaven.
Michael, who was born on Aug. 2, 1953, is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Sharon Owsley; his daughter, Shelly (Mark) Peterson; his grandchildren, Brett and Megan; his brothers and sisters, Richard (Marcella) Windisch, Pamela (Michael) Horst, John (Karen) Windisch, Mary (Stanley) Lushine and Tim Windisch, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” and Marian A. Windisch.
A memorial for Mike will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 (Mike’s birthday weekend), from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson.
