Cambridge, WI - MICHAEL P. NELSON, 70 of Cambridge entered into eternal life on September 28, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. He was born in April of 1951, in Mondovi to Marshall and Wilma (Bilderback) Nelson. Michael graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1969 and later in life received a BA and MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He married Janet Christenson on May 20, 1972, at St Olaf's church in Rubicon, WI. He served in the United States Military for 22 years in both the Navy and the Coast Guard. After retiring from military service, Mike was employed at Point Beach (WI) and Oyster Creek (NJ) nuclear power plants for a total of 23 years. After retiring and returning to Wisconsin, he served as an Associate Lay Pastor for St. Mark's Lutheran church in Jefferson. Mike was an avid reader, in particular of theological books. He loved his church, and both led and participated in Bible study. He enjoyed fishing, golf, biking, and his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife Janet Nelson of Cambridge, son Matthew (Emily Larsen) Nelson of Madison, daughter Audrey (Peter) Shay of Madison. Grandchildren Helen Shay and Bridget Shay. Siblings Lawrence (Grace) Nelson of Portage, Lynn (Paul) Christenson of Hartford, James (Sara) Nelson of Watertown. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Warren Nelson.
Memorial services for Michael will be held at 11 am on Friday, Oct 15 at St. Mark's Lutheran church in Jefferson with the Rev. Bryan Salminen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Oct 15th from 9 to 11.
Those wishing to make a donation in Michael's name may direct them to St Mark's Lutheran church.
