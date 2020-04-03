JANESVILLE — Michael R. Wolff, 64, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Mercy Health Hospital of Janesville.
Mike was born on June 20, 1955, in Watertown, the son of Clarence and Lois (Kohls) Wolff.
Mike, his parents, and the other seven siblings moved to the Jefferson area and he graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974.
Mike worked as a heavy equipment operator for Wisconsin Southern Railroad in the track maintenance department.
Mike loved trains, and enjoyed not only working around them but admiring their size and strength.
He loved being outdoors, spending time on his ATV. Tractor-pulling was an activity that he enjoyed with his brother. Mike and Randy traveled the state, enjoying the sport and their time together. Most weekends were spent at the family trailer in Adams-Friendship and Mike loved being “up north” hunting, and being together with his family and friends.
Mike was a hard-working man who was generous with his time and talents. He had a heart of gold and put others’ needs before himself. When his parents were at the end of their lives, Mike was very helpful in supporting and caring for them.
Mike was loved by all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Sherry (Gary) Zimmerman of Madison, Luann (Thomas) Chapin of Fort Atkinson, Julie Staedter of Mukwonago, RaChelle (Ronald) Palm of Jefferson, Randal (JoAnn) Wolff of Monroe, Kathleen (Joseph) Piek of Longmont, Colo., and Lorie (Randall) Wendorf of Fort Atkinson. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Andrew Palm.
A private family funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Matt Krenke presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson.
Mike will be buried at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery of Reeseville following the service.
The family is hoping to celebrate Mike’s life on his 65th birthday. Please see www.olsen-gibson.com for updated service information.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.