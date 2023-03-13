Fort Atkinson, WI - Micheal G. Schmidt, 77, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Micheal was born on April 27, 1945 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, WI the son of John and Suzanne (Wislow) Schmidt. He grew up on the family farm in Oak Hill/Sullivan and after his schooling, continued to work on the farm. Micheal served his country in the United States Navy. After an honorable discharge, Micheal returned to Wisconsin and worked in sanitation for McCain Foods (previously Moore's) of Fort Atkinson for the majority of his working career, retiring in 1981. Micheal was blessed with a loving daughter, Tammy and he loved his family dearly. Some of Micheal's best times were spent with his family on vacations and he was happiest spending time with those closest to him. Micheal's interests included making family videos, listening to old records and watching movies. Micheal loved nature and all its beauty. Micheal was a good man and will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by: his loving daughter, Tammy (Joseph) Clarke of Fort Atkinson, WI; his grandchildren, Brittany Gordon of Mukwonago, WI, Codie (Carley) Clarke of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Kyle (Morgan) Clarke of Whitewater, WI; his great-grandchildren, Jameson, Leila and Scarlett Clarke; and his brother, Russell Schmidt of Watertown, WI. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Micheal is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Wanda, Marie, Pearl, Bonnie and Arbeautis.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53119). Visitation will take place from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the funeral service at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, WI (499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119). Micheal will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery of Palmyra, WI during a private service.
