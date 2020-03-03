HELENVILLE — Michelle E. MacDonald, 54, of Helenville, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Michelle was born on Dec. 24, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Marian (Nelson) MacDonald.
God blessed Michelle with two loving children, Colleen and Richard.
Michelle was employed at Standard Process of Palmyra for the majority of her working career in the packaging department. She enjoyed her work and the folks she worked with very much.
Michelle was a very giving person. She put others’ needs in front of her own and never hesitated to help a friend, neighbor or stranger in need.
She had quite a few interests in her life, most of which revolved around the outdoors. She loved nature, horses, livestock, farming and photography, just to name a few. She also was very funny and had a great sense of humor.
Above all else, Michelle loved her family. She was a strict but fair mother and always was supportive of her children. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly and she made sure they knew that.
She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Michelle is survived by her parents, John and Marian MacDonald; her children, Colleen Wenzlick and Richard (Samantha) Wenzlick; and four grandchildren, Brooke Mueller, Carson Mattrisch, Arianna Wenzlick and Richard Wenzlick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michelle’s honor may be made to the family to be used to help people in need as Michelle would have wanted.
A funeral service to honor Michelle’s life will be held at noon on March 14 at the Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, 320 W. Main St. in Palmyra with the Rev. Karen Klatt officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
