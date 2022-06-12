July 25, 1923 - June 5, 2022
Whitewater, WI - Mildred E. (Strunk) Stanton, age 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Fairhaven on June 5, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1923, in Whitewater Township to Edward and Evelyn (Viegut) Strunk. She was baptized on August 12,1923 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitewater and confirmed on July 3, 1938 at First English Lutheran Church, Whitewater. Mildred graduated from Whitewater High School in 1942. On April 26, 1945, she married Dean T. Stanton, at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater, WI. They farmed with Dean's parents in Elkhorn, WI until 1952, when they purchased a farm in Richmond Township where they farmed until 1964. Mildred worked for the Milton School District from 1967 to 1979 as a clerk/secretary.
Mildred's church membership was extremely important to her. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church for many years and a member of Hope Circle. She also served her church in many other capacities. She was a member of Lima Benefit Club for many years and did volunteer work for Farm Bureau, 4-H and several charities.
Mildred was very interested in family history, which was documented by her numerous scrapbooks of pictures and clippings.
She is survived by her children, Diana (Laurel) Swan, Whitewater, Connie (John) Witt, Cleveland, OH, Dennis (Eva), and Eldon (Donna), both of Whitewater. She is also survived by grandchildren: Ryan Kienbaum, Thomas (Raylene) Swan, Margo (Brian) Leone, Brian (Lindsay) Witt, Eric (Amanda) Stanton, Nicholas (Megan) Stanton, Nolan (Katie) Stanton, Paul (Stacy) Stanton and Jason Stanton and step-grandchildren Donna Abell, Mary Petersen, Sandra (Stephanie) Swan and Annette Woods. She is further survived by great grandchildren: Logan, Cody, Brady and Riley Kienbaum, Abigail Swan, Grant and Reagan Leone, Owen, Kyle and Sawyer Witt, Dashiell, Arrietty and Clover Stanton, and Brayden, Nora, and Evelyn Stanton and several step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Ethel Fischer of Fort Atkinson, and Shirley Grant of Batavia, Il. Her parents, husband, sister Virginia Pitt and 3 brothers-in-law preceded her in death.
Services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church, Whitewater, Wisconsin, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Hebron Cemetery, Hebron, Wisconsin.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
