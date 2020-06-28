Minnie L. Gess, 89, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was born July 22, 1930, in Palmyra, to Sam and Laura (Giles) Hooper. She graduated from Palmyra High School in 1948.
Minnie married Ronald Gess on April 7, 1956, at the Palmyra Methodist Church.
She and her husband farmed in the Town of Hebron until his death in 1968, and she continued to farm with her sons. Gess Family Farm received Sesquicentennial Farm status in 2019.
Minnie was the treasurer for the Town of Hebron for 27 ½ years, retiring from that position in 1996.
She also enjoyed raising chickens, gardening, bird watching, family history and all types of crafts. She exhibited at the Jefferson County Fair as a youth, adult and senior.
Minnie was a life member of the Bark River Woods Historical Society, designed its logo and was very active in preserving local history. She enjoyed woodcarving at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Rich (Jean) Gess of Hebron, Kathy (Tom) Scheier of Dalton, Rod Gess of Hebron and Kris (Bob) Boehm of Cumberland; grandchildren, Josh, Renee, Laura, Sarah, Kevin, John, Katie and Tracy; and nine great grandchildren. She also is survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Rheineck; and niece, Corinne Rheineck.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Rheineck.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sunset Ridge Jefferson for the loving care they provided our mother in her final months and our appreciation to Marquart Hospice for their supportive care in her final weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 313 W. Main St., Palmyra, with burial in Hebron Cemetery, Town of Hebron.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bark River Woods Historical Society. Memorials may be mailed to BRWHS, W4080 State Highway 106 E., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
