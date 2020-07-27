Monica S. Barrett, 64, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
Monica was born on March 18, 1956, in Rockford, Ill., daughter of the late Roger and Alice (Timmons) Noble, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974.
Monica was the hostess at Fort Atkinson Family Restaurant for many years.
Monica is survived by her children, Jason (Lisa) Barrett of Beloit and Justin Barrett of Jefferson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick Barrix and Doug Barrix Jr.; and sister, Tonja Fletcher.
She also was preceded in death by her stepfather, Douglas Barrix Sr.; and brothers, Brad Barrix and Roger Noble Jr.
Following Monica’s wishes, no service will be held.
Cards or flowers may be sent to her son, Jason Barrett, 1646 Garfield Ave., Beloit, WI 53511.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
