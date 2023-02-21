Cambridge, WI - On Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, God's angels escorted to Heaven Monika Schels, 89, from Cambridge, WI. Monika Rodler was born in Waldkirchen, Germany on March 22, 1933, to Franz and Anna (Gutsmiedl) Rodler. Her siblings include her younger sister, Julianna Binder and her late brothers, Hans Gutsmiedl and Franz Rodler.
Monika married Josef Schels on October 10, 1955, in Passau, Germany at Mary Help of Christians Church. Their first child, Margarete, was born in Germany before they left for the United States in 1957. Two additional daughters, Christine, and Monica were born in Chicago. Monika and her beloved husband worked so very hard to live the "American Dream" and to provide for their three girls. Their sacrifice and selflessness gifted their daughters with a loving home that was rooted in their deep Catholic faith that continues to guide Monika's family today. She is the beloved mother to daughters Margarete (Cambridge), Christine (Fred) Fragassi (Glenview, IL), and Monica (Robert) Collins (Mesa, AZ); devoted "Oma" to Selena and Josef Fragassi (Chicago) and Sarah and Margaret Collins (Chicago).
As a loving wife, mother, and "Oma", Monika will forever be remembered and cherished for her kindness, generosity, faith, sense of humor, and devotion to her family. Oma's cooking and baking of German foods were the highlight of many family gatherings. She left her daughters and grandchildren with many wonderful memories that will help to heal their broken hearts as they miss her deeply. But her belief in the promise of eternal life with Jesus and His Blessed Mother in Heaven brings comfort to her family as they mourn her loss.
The family of Monika Schels expresses their deep gratitude to her compassionate doctor, Jennifer Winter, and nurse, Sarah Spack with Fort Health Care. Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson sent their angels to provide comfort and support during the last few weeks of Monika's life at home, especially Nurse Jodie. Thanks also go to Marla and Ron Michaelis of Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson for their compassionate service. Finally, the family is grateful to Father Tom Coyle of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Jefferson and the many expressions of love and support from the members of the St. John the Baptist Church and School Communities.
A Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Church and celebration of Monika's Life will take place on April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A time to gather will be at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of Mass. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of Monika's beloved charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN; Sacred Heart Southern Missions in Walls, MS; Jefferson Food Pantry; Humane Society of Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.