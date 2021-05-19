December 29, 1963 - May 14, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Monnette M. Villanueva (58) of Whitewater, WI passed away peacefully on Friday May 14th, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born December 29th, 1963 in San Diego, CA to the late Charles Edward Major and Mildred Ella Cornett.
She is survived by her children, Charles Villanueva (Alison) of Winona, MN, Mirhanda Villanueva (Jose), Melissa Villanueva (Gerardo) of Whitewater, WI; stepdaughter, Celia Villanueva of Whitewater, and her many grandchildren.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
