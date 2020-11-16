November 12, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Monty Dean Yunker, 79, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Fort Memorial Hospital.
Monty was born on May 28, 1941 in Randolph, Nebraska to August and Mabel (Goodman) Yunker. He attended Randolph High School and later went onto construction work. In 1989, Monty moved to Wisconsin to be closer to his brothers.
Monty enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, and family. He also enjoyed puzzles and watching western movies.
Monty is survived by his brother, Gary (Elizabeth) Yunker; five nieces; and one nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Mabel Yunker; and brothers, Larry Yunker and Keith Yunker.
Services will be private to the family. The burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital ICU unit for their exceptional care for Monty.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
