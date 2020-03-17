JEFFERSON — Morris G. Zick, 77, of Jefferson, passed away on March 10, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
The funeral service planned for Morris, which originally was going to take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home, has been postponed to a later date.
Please check the funeral home website in the coming days for updates on new service times for Morris.
To send flowers to the family of Morris Zick, please visit Tribute Store.
