JEFFERSON — Morris G. Zick, 77, of Jefferson, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Morrie was born on June 12, 1942, in Prairie du Sac, the son of LeRoy and Edith (Waydick) Zick.
He grew up and attended school in Pardeeville, and after high school served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Morrie’s service was during the Vietnam War, an honor he wore proudly. Being a Marine was a defining characteristic of who Morrie was. He was hardworking, loyal and tough.
On Aug. 6, 1983, Morrie married Connie Miller in Pardeeville and the couple enjoyed 15 years of marriage until her death in 1998. He and Connie enjoyed traveling to Aruba together, going antiquing and being at their cottage near Princeton.
He loved being outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting or gardening.
Morrie had a notable quote that he said often: “All the world’s problems can be attributed to women or computers.”
He enjoyed getting a rise out of the people in his life that he loved. He was a devoted husband who loved his family dearly and he will be missed.
Morrie is survived by his daughter, Deanna (Terrell) Henkel of Green Bay; three grandsons; six siblings, Doug (Vicki) of Johnson Creek, Dolly (Mike) Christenson of Hot Springs Village, Ark., Duane of DeForest, Victoria (David) Deboldt of Oxford, William of Sullivan and Joseph (Aimee) of Jefferson. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; brother, LeRoy Jr.; and his sister, Carol Roundy.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 21, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Morrie will be laid to rest at Rock River Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
