March 3, 1941 - November 28, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Myrna J. "Jane" Thorgerson, 79 of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Jane was born on March 3, 1941 in Hannibal, WI (Taylor Co.), the daughter of Julius and Alice (Cichoski) Hoeck. She graduated from Gilman High School in 1959 and worked various jobs throughout her years. Jane was a long-time and dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Fort Atkinson and served with the ladies' aid there. She enjoyed reading and watching television and was known as a "talker". Her son, Dean, describes her talking as "not too much, but just enough." Jane lived for the holiday's and spending time with her family were times cherished. She looked for ways to serve the people in her life and worked at the Fort Food Pantry for many years.
She is survived by: her children Kim Cowgill of Ponce de Leon, MO, and Dean Thorgerson of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Cole Thorgerson and Michelle Good; great-grandson Connor Thorgerson; her sister Susan (Ronnie) Wry; and her dog Cinnamon. Jane is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sheryl Huling (2008), and brothers Mack, Dick, Ed, Danny.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Vik presiding. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
