Myrna Taylor

February 12, 1932 - September 21, 2022 Minocqua, WI - Myrna Olive Taylor, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on February 12, 1932. She married Richard (Dick) Taylor on June 1,1957 and enjoyed his company for 61 years. Myrna and Dick spent their working and family-raising years in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson before retiring to live full time in Minocqua in 1996.

