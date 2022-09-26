Myrna Taylor

February 12, 1932 - September 21, 2022 Minocqua, WI - Myrna Olive Taylor, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 in Minocqua, Wisconsin.
She was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on February 12, 1932. She married Richard (Dick) Taylor on June 1,1957 and enjoyed his company for 61 years. Myrna and Dick spent their working and family-raising years in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson before retiring to live full time in Minocqua in 1996.
Myrna is survived by her younger sister, Carol Teal of Upland, CA, sister-in-law Helen Daml (Bill), AZ, by her three children: Karen Taylor (John Ciccarelli) of San Francisco, CA, Janice Taylor-Romstad (Tom Romstad) of San Diego, CA, Rick Taylor (Krisi Layton) of Minocqua, WI, by grandchildren Anna Romstad California, Caitlyn Doyle (Derek) Texas, Mariah Holt (Mark) Texas, and by 6 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Myrna was predeceased by her loving husband in 2018, and by her brother Donald Schlei and her parents Kurt and Olive Schlei.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Minocqua, St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Bay.
After retiring, Dick and Myrna enjoyed traveling in their van to California, Florida and Alaska. Myrna volunteered at Trinity Lutheran School Office and at the Minocqua Senior Center. She loved keeping people company and was curious about everyone’s family. She loved her home on Bolger Lake, where she spent many hours enjoying the deck, crafting, reading, and bird watching. She enjoyed listening to music and singing, and was a member of the church choir. Myrna was also a great cook. She had a sense of humor making people laugh and enjoy her company.
Myrna was part of an extraordinary extended family on South 6th Street in Fort Atkinson, a village of Moms and Dads who supervised everyone’s kids and made summer evenings with BBQ and watermelon a tradition after backyard youth sports. She taught the neighborhood kids
how to play kick-the-can. She was a member of the “Outhouse Gang” on 6th Street, meeting up with the adults for weekend food and conviviality.
Myrna had the strength, grace and humor to embrace change as she approached 90 on her own in assisted living. She made friends who loved taking care of her. She will be missed.
Myrna’s funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8781 Brunswick in Minocqua on Friday September 30, 2022 at 11:00 am, with visitation at the church beginning at 10:00. Luncheon at the church to follow service. Bolger Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.bolgerfuneral.com for condolences.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
