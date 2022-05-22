Myrtle Alice Griffin May 22, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October 26, 1929 - May 18, 2022Fort Atkinson, WI - Myrtle Alice Griffin passed away on 18 May 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on 26October 1929, in Jefferson, WI. Myrtle was the daughter of Frank and Gertrude Alice(Schemm) Langholff. Myrtle graduated from Jefferson High School. She married Coleman J.Griffin on 26 June 1948. They resided in Fort Atkinson all of their married life.She was a homemaker known for her apple pies and making everyone feel welcome in herhome. Myrtle was a member of St. John's Community Church. She was also a longtimemember of the VFW Auxillary. Myrtle organized the luncheon for the blood drive several timeseach year.Myrtle is survived by her children: Barbara (Larry) Ketterman, Connie (Jim) Haag, James(Linda) Griffin, and Karen (David) Moore. She is also survived by grandchildren: Travis(Samantha) Ketterman, Brett (Martha) Ketterman, Jim Haag, Sara Haag (Jeremy Scheiber),Katie Johnson (Bill Carroll), Brandon Moore (Rachel Hahn), and Olivia Moore (MichaelPregont). Great grandchildren: Zoe, Ava, Tes, Gavin, Sydney, Liv and Oliver Ketterman. Alsosurviving are brothers, Frank and Erwin Langholff; sisters, Edna Cooper, Ruth Langholff, andBertha (Birdie) Langholff; and sister-in-law, Cathy Griffin.She was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman (1996); infant son, Thomas Robert;parents; brothers, Fred (Fritz) and Clarence (Buddy); and sister, Marian Downs.Services will be held at St. John's Community Church, Hwy J, Fort Atkinson on Friday, 27 Mayat 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. Pastor Kevin Butler presiding. Burial will follow atLakeview Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Memorials in Myrtle's honor can be made to St.John's Community Church.Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.comNitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One in custody, another sought in stabbing Softball roundup: Dempsey strikes out 12, Hesse homers as Eagles top Cardinals Softball: Pumas rally to end Eagles' 17-game win streak in extras Track and field: Evans wins shot put, Stricker claims 3,200 for Fort boys at Badger East meet Pileggi moving on from Jefferson police role Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.