Myrtle Alice Griffin

October 26, 1929 - May 18, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Myrtle Alice Griffin passed away on 18 May 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on 26

October 1929, in Jefferson, WI. Myrtle was the daughter of Frank and Gertrude Alice

(Schemm) Langholff. Myrtle graduated from Jefferson High School. She married Coleman J.

Griffin on 26 June 1948. They resided in Fort Atkinson all of their married life.

She was a homemaker known for her apple pies and making everyone feel welcome in her

home. Myrtle was a member of St. John's Community Church. She was also a longtime

member of the VFW Auxillary. Myrtle organized the luncheon for the blood drive several times

each year.

Myrtle is survived by her children: Barbara (Larry) Ketterman, Connie (Jim) Haag, James

(Linda) Griffin, and Karen (David) Moore. She is also survived by grandchildren: Travis

(Samantha) Ketterman, Brett (Martha) Ketterman, Jim Haag, Sara Haag (Jeremy Scheiber),

Katie Johnson (Bill Carroll), Brandon Moore (Rachel Hahn), and Olivia Moore (Michael

Pregont). Great grandchildren: Zoe, Ava, Tes, Gavin, Sydney, Liv and Oliver Ketterman. Also

surviving are brothers, Frank and Erwin Langholff; sisters, Edna Cooper, Ruth Langholff, and

Bertha (Birdie) Langholff; and sister-in-law, Cathy Griffin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman (1996); infant son, Thomas Robert;

parents; brothers, Fred (Fritz) and Clarence (Buddy); and sister, Marian Downs.

Services will be held at St. John's Community Church, Hwy J, Fort Atkinson on Friday, 27 May

at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. Pastor Kevin Butler presiding. Burial will follow at

Lakeview Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Memorials in Myrtle's honor can be made to St.

John's Community Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

