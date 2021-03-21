Myrtle E. (Carlson) LaVasser-Licari

November 24, 1933 - March 14, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Myrtle (Carlson) LaVasser-Licari, longtime Jefferson resident, born Nov. 24, 1933 in Richmond, IL, passed to eternal life on March 14, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison-- she is remembered as a woman of routine:
A salad for every lunch; cocktails (martini preferred) and snacks for pre-dinner; Jeopardy/Wheel of Fortune at six. Each day enjoying the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks she'd feed in the yard; and tending to the plants and flowers she loved. Golf with the ladies on Tuesday mornings; ladies' bowling on (most recently) Tuesday nights; couple's golf and bowling also weekly. Each Thursday a trip to the hairdresser. Friday night dinner at Driftwood Supper Club. St. Mark's Lutheran Church (Jefferson) for Sunday worship. Each summer vacation was to Alpine Resort in Door County. Each year she filled apple pies for St. Mark's annual fundraiser. Christmas brought out the same decorations to occupy the same reserved spots in her home.
Each morning Myrtle made sure everyone else in the home was fed and ready to go before she sat down to eat. Every holiday and birthday remembered with a card to those she cared for. Photos, cards, trophies, or any item connected to a person or event important to her she kept and valued. Every relationship was to be invested in through visits and calls. Each child was to be worried about. Each day was to be spent working hard, from her time growing up on a farm, through her years at a one-room school house, to working into her eighties at various businesses in Jefferson including LaVasser's Five and Dime, Ace and True Value hardware stores, and SuperAmerica. Each day's challenges and blessings to be faced squarely and fully embraced. The time for worry and work is now past.
So I'll cherish the old rugged cross,
til my trophies at last I lay down;
I will cling to the old rugged cross,
and exchange it some day for a crown.
Myrtle was married to Robert Quale (1954-1957), to William LaVasser (1967-1999), and to Vincent Licari (2006-2019). Predeceased by parents Arthur and Anna Jane Carlson, by her husbands, and by step-children Sandra (LaVasser) Hans and John Licari. Survived by David (Laura) Quale, Daniel (Hege) Quale, Jodi (LaVasser (Tim)) Neve, Gary LaVasser, Mary (Licari) Angileri, Vincent Licari, Christina (Licari) Knepler, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Myrtle will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitations will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.
