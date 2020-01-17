LAKE MILLS — Myrtle E. Masche, 94, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home with family by her side.
Myrtle was born on June 23, 1925, in Watertown, the daughter of the late Albert and Lauretta (Schroeder) Borck.
She was confirmed at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Myrtle graduated from Jefferson High School, class of 1943.
She was employed as a file clerk for Jefferson Union Upholstering, and worked for Wisconsin Bell Telephone in Jefferson and Madison, as a bookkeeper for Masche Incorporated Trucking for 25 years, secretary for Jim’s Janitorial Service, Lake Mills School District for a short time, and also worked at Mac’s Party Mart for almost 32 years.
Myrtle and Harold Masche were united in marriage by the Reverend Kant on June 1, 1946, at the Moravian parsonage in Lake Mills. She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church for 72 years.
Mother enjoyed cake decorating, crocheting, making many baby blankets, doilies, and her daughter Sue’s wedding gown.
She is survived by two sons, Steven (Elaine) Masche and Stewart (Julie) Masche; two daughters, Sue (Jerry) Trumpf and Sandra Masche; six grandchildren, Stacie Hahn, Angela (Scott) Schroeder, Serena (Kartal Mercanli) Masche, Melissa Riley, Travis (Andrea) Trumpf and Tiffany (Tyler Haumschild); 10 great-grandchildren, Jackson and Levi Masche-Schroeder, Sophia and Clay Witt, Evan, Meerah and Wesley Trumpf, Brianna (Shawn) Skibba, and Christopher and Spencer Hahn; one great-great-granddaughter, Ivory Rose Skibba; one sister-in-law, Marian Borck; other relatives and friends.
Myrtle also was predeceased by her husband, Harold; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norbert (Margaret) Borck, Everett Borck and Robert (Dorothy) Borck; stepsisters, Hazel (John) Geyer and Doris (Alan) Crouch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the church, and also on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements. www.claussenfuneralhome.com
