Nancy A. Swart, 72, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, following complications from a recent surgery.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Swart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
