Nancy C. Smith, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home, with her loving family at her bedside.
Nancy was born on July 19, 1940, in Watertown, the daughter of Marvin and Ruth (Hacht) Lederer.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958.
On June 18, 1960, Nancy married the love of her life, Roger Smith. God blessed Nancy and Roger’s union with five children.
Nancy worked as a homemaker in her own home for most of her career. She also babysat many children and had close relationships with all of the children she cared for. Her loving family says that she poured her heart in to the children she watched, and she made a great impact on many lives through her life's work of babysitting.
The most important thing in Nancy’s life was her family. She loved her husband and children deeply, and made sure they knew it.
For leisure, she enjoyed reading and vacationing. She also was a skilled baker; her chocolate chip cookies were especially delicious.
Nancy was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roger Smith; her loving children, Pamela Howell of Fort Atkinson, Roger (Tammie) Smith of Palmyra, Dr. Steven (Jenny) Smith of Las Vegas, Randall (Becky) Smith of Fort Atkinson, Eric Smith of Mayville and Trish (Ron) Rosga of McHenry, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, David Lederer of Watertown, Robert (Faye) Lederer of Jefferson, Katheryn Burke of Fort Atkinson and Nola (Carl) Laws of Lebanon, Conn. Nancy also also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and Paul Lederer; and son-in-law, Denis Howell.
Nancy’s family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to the staff of Rainbow Hospice as well as her caregiver, Patty Rehberg, for all the wonderful care they provided Nancy. Also, the Rev. Steven Kindstedt and the Rev. Steve Steele for all of the home visits, talks and prayers they shared with Nancy.
A private family funeral service will take place to honor Nancy’s life. Nancy will be laid to rest in Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit:
