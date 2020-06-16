Nancy Marie Katherine Ann Christian, born Dec. 1, 1939, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
To know Nancy was to know love! When you made a friend in her, you had a friend forever!
Nancy was a very dedicated mother. She always had a smile on her face and an open heart. She loved everyone unconditionally. She was loyal and never failed in generosity or forgiveness.
Nancy loved birds and always looked forward to every visit or telephone call from loved ones. She lived by the philosophy: love life and be fully present and live for today.
Nancy worked at Amron in Waukesha until she retired.
Nancy is survived by her children, Joseph Mojto Jr., Patrica Storkinger, Anna (Jim) Herenda, Mary (Todd) Doll, Sabina (Tycian) Hanson, Marc (Karen) Mojto and Mighty (Marcia) Moden; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, William Gustavson; sister-in-law, Diane Gustavson; several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Almina Gustavson; three of her brothers, Hubert Jr. “Gus” Gustavson, Anthony “Tony” Gustavson and Thomas J. “Tommy” Gustavson; her husband, Richard Christian; and one of her sons-in-law.
Thank you to everyone that cared for her: the Masonic Home in Dousman, but most of all to the whole staff at the Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson where she was for the past three years, and also to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Nancy had a great smile and she left behind many memories. She will be missed by all.
Visitation was being held today, June 17, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at LaBelle Cemetery.
