Lake Mills, WI - Nancy E. (Hartwig) Hein, 93, of Lake Mills, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
She was born on August 13, 1929, in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Koplin) Hartwig.
She was a 1947 graduate of Lake Mills High School and further studied nursing at Milwaukee County General.
Nancy married Donald Robert Hein on November 4, 1950.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, its Women's Fellowship and Royal Neighbors.
Nancy enjoyed gardening, dancing, sewing, embroidery, reading and golfing. She spent her time volunteering as a Sunday School Teacher, a Girl Scout Leader and for Meals on Wheels.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Don; three daughters, Penny (Brian) Calloway, Kim (Bill Hayes) Hein, and Patty (Paul) Wagner; 8 grandchildren, Ashley (Jessica) Haberman, Kera (Ty Guyton) Haberman, Michael (Christina) Calloway, Christopher Trimborn, Hailey (Mark) Gallert, Kristin Wagner, Katie Hayes, Jay Hayes; 8 great grandchildren; one brother, Bill Hartwig II; two sisters, Karen Kisow, and Gerane Yandre; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Radloff and Mary Jensen.
Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Nancy's name may be made to Commonheart Hospice or the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
