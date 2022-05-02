Nancy L. Luby

Watertown, WI - Nancy Lee Luby, age 69, was called to Eternal Life on April 27, 2022 and passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side.
She was born on June 13, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN to Eugene and Martha (Williams) Roland. Nancy married the love of her life, John Luby, on November 13, 1976 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, WI, and recently celebrated forty-five years of a loving companionship.
She grew up in Des Moines, IA and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1970. She was a cheerleader, state tennis player, local swim team member and academic achiever. She is commemorated for her sports achievements on the Athletic Wall of Fame at Lincoln High School.
Her journeys in life included attending Marquette University Dental Hygiene Program, MATC Nursing Program, nursing home care and customer service. Her greatest journey has been the love of her Lord and studying the Bible. Nancy gave her heart and soul to help others through volunteering at many Watertown community organizations, and also providing her mother comfort and care in passing years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John: siblings G. Charles Roland, Sue Ann Pyper, Dean Roland and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, her birds and kitty Laney. She shared her love of life, nature and her sense of humor with her family and many wonderful friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Monday May 9, 2022 at St. Henry Catholic Church 412 N. 4th St. Watertown from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery Oconomowoc. A live stream of the Mass will be available on www.watertowncatholic.org and online condolences can be made at www.schmidtandbartelt.com .
Memorials may be made to Watertown Humane Society 418 Water Tower Ct., to honor her love of animals.
1 Corinthians 13,13
Now faith, hope, and love abide, these three: but the greatest is love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.