Nancy L Nelson

November 8, 1936 - November 29, 2022

Milton, WI - Nancy L. Nelson age 86, of Milton WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 29, 2022. She was born on November 8, 1936, to J. Charles and Signe (Nordeng) Jones in Janesville Wisconsin. Nancy graduated from Janesville High School, attended UW-Madison, and finished her education in Radiologic Technology at Rockford Memorial Hospital. She then married Thurlow Nelson on July 23, 1960. After pursing her career as an X-Ray Tech, she moved on to focus all her time to family, raising their two children Julie and Charles (Chuck). Nancy then went to work at Jones Dairy Farm, where she retired after 25 years of service.

