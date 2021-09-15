Fort Atkinson, WI - Nancy Lou (Smithback) Bjugstad , 77 of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Nancy was born in Stoughton on September 14, 1943 to Herbert (Chub) and Lucille (Masche) Smithback and grew up in Cambridge. In addition to being a stay-at-home mom for many years, Cashier at Copps/Shopko in Fort Atkinson, Nancy worked as a medical receptionist until her retirement in 2009.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Duane of (19 years); sister, Jane Smithback (Wayne Miller) of Rhinelander; Step-mother, Avis Smithback (Menomonie); 5 children, Jody (Scot Marquardt), Lisa (Tom Brom), Julie (Joe Marino), James Rusch (Tiffany) and Jason Rusch (Trudy); 3 step-children, Dennis Bjugstad (Peggy), Michael Bjugstad, Keith Bjugstad (Yvette); 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Marquardt (Brandon Wisch), Michael Marquardt, Melissa Coxe, Van Brom (Katie), Bradley Coxe, Kaitlin Brom, Jacob, Lukas and Isaac Rusch, Meghan O'Brien (Chris), Michelle Elkins (Ethan), Cameron and Carly McGowan as well as step grandchildren, Diego, Mario, Yelena, and Elianna Bjugstad. Nancy is further survived by 7 great grand-children, George, Henry and Dixie Mulderink, Zane and Lilah May Wisch, Jayden Aschenbrenner, and Sage Lemay.
Nancy was predeceased by both of her parents, and two grandchildren, Joshua Brom and Tiffany Coxe.
Nancy loved anything related to music, was an excellent piano player, and loved to watch the birds.
Visitation will be at Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10a.m. to 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials be made to the American Heart Association.
