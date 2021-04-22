November 2, 1937 - April 19, 2021
Delray Beach, FL - Nancy Louise Thomas, 83, of Delray Beach, Florida, previously from Fort Atkinson, WI passed away April 19, 2021.
Nancy was born November 2, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Clarence and Louise (Wolfram) Heth.
She married Kenneth Lawhorn on October 1, 1955. She has two sons, Michael of Vero Beach, FL and Steven of Copperas Cove, TX. She married George Thomas November 7, 1982. Mr. Thomas passed away October, 1998.
Nancy graduated from Fort Atkinson high School in 1955. She was employed at Waterman, Fuge & Associates for 11 years and later worked IBM, Madison and Boca Raton, FL for 22 years until her retirement. She later worked at a citrus business for 11 years as a customer service manager.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Lawhorn and Steven (Lori) Lawhorn, her brother, Roger (Margaret) Heth of Arizona City, AZ, daughter-in-law, Lori Lawhorn, step-daughter, Susan Reszczynski of Olympia, WA, 5 grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and many cousins and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents and her sister, Janet Rueth.
