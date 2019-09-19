HELENVILLE — Nathan J. Sullivan, 19, of Helenville, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, from injuries sustained from an auto accident.
Nathan was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2000, in Oconomowoc, the son of Shane and Jodi (Weix) Sullivan.
Nate grew up attending Palmyra-Eagle School and graduated in 2018. He was a talented athlete, and excelled in football and wrestling, and even raced motorcycles starting at age 4.
In the fall of 2018, Nate attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He returned home after his first semester and joined his Dad at Gerber Collision and Glass in Sun Prairie as an apprentice auto body technician.
Nate loved nature and animals, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.
At his core, Nate was a “car guy.” He loved taking cars and motorcycles apart, making them go faster and sound louder.
Nate was a hard worker, earning money to buy more toys or to have a good time with his friends. He had a special bond with his twin brother, Connor, and he was very protective of his family. When teamed up, the Sullivan Boys could accomplish ANYTHING.
He was kind, polite to his elders, knew right from wrong, and looked for ways to help others.
Nathan John Sullivan was a good man, a loyal friend and deeply committed to his family. He will be dearly missed.
Nathan is survived by his parents, Shane and Jodi Sullivan of Helenville; brother, Connor Sullivan of Helenville; maternal grandparents, Dawn (Mark) Sredzinski Winneconne and James Weix of Stewart, Fla.; paternal grandparents, Lynn and Jack Sullivan of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; aunt, Chantel (Richie) Paullin of Waukesha; uncles, Kyle Sullivan of Madison and Mike Weix of Delafield; and great-aunt, Judy King of Waunakee. He also is survived by a number of cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Palmyra-Eagle High School gymnasium with Pastor Steven Blyth presiding.
Visitation will be on Saturday in the gym from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
