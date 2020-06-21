Nedra Jan (Anderson) Lemke was reunited with her beloved parents, Verdal and Christy Anderson, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 57.
She was the devoted wife of James Lemke, for 38 years; loving mother of Joseph Lemke, Jennifer (Walter) Majewski, Amanda (Jacob) Waterworth, Jacob Lemke and Joshua (fiancée Marina Fanciullo) Lemke; adored Nana of William Waterworth, Noah Waterworth and Baby Waterworth due in December; dear sister of Vione (Tim) Lightfield, Jody Anderson, Kevin (Lynn) Anderson and Kirk Anderson. She also was loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her family at Faith Community Church.
Jim was her husband, but also her best friend and partner in everything. They walked side by side through many adventures. She was the great woman behind the great man.
They were active members of Faith Community Church, leaders of the church’s Youth Ministry, and helped lead many of the church’s annual mission trips to Lithuania. She was the decorations coordinator for Vacation Bible School for many years.
When her own children were in school, she was very active in their school. They touched so many lives throughout the years. The family has heard so many people talk about the difference Jim and Nedra made in their lives.
They lived out their faith in Christ and their love to one another, and taught others to do the same. Their legacy on Earth is great; their inheritance in Heaven is so much greater.
So many people enjoyed Nedra’s hospitality as they were welcomed in to her home…including a number of foster children throughout the years. She would set aside everything else to focus only on you. The meals and desserts she made (especially her cinnamon rolls) were a small taste of the delights she now is experiencing in Heaven.
It always was such a wonderful shock when people realized how this sweet, sweet lady could be such a devilish prankster.
Visitation will be at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, on Friday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, W7629 Cemetery Lane, Fort Atkinson.
The service also will be live-streamed on the church’s website and the funeral home’s website. Please go to those pages on Saturday for the link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Faith Community Church’s Youth Ministry program.
The family is requesting that guests attending the service bring and wear their own facemasks.
Also, as an “entrance fee,” please bring a photo of Jim and Nedra for the family, if possible. It has been great to see so many photos posted on social media the past few days, and we want as many photos as possible of them.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call (414) 464-4640. Cards to the family can be sent to Krause Funeral Home at 9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee WI 53222.
