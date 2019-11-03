LAKE MILLS — Neil “Buck” R. Stults, 68, of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Neil was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Port Washington, the son of George and Helen (Icke) Stults. Soon after his birth, he was given the nickname “Buck” by his uncle, and the name stayed with him his entire life.
He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1969 and started his working career as a mason with the Local Bricklayers Union, retiring from Walsh Masonry in 2012.
Buck wanted it known that he died of being stubborn, refusing to surrender to cancer.
Buck was hardworking, honest and a genuine friend. He both earned and demanded respect because of his habit of speaking the truth — even if the truth wasn’t asked for.
His generosity with his skills, time and resources is noteworthy. Buck lived life to its fullest for more than 60 years. He enjoyed cars, guns, beer, fishing and hunting (not necessarily in that order) until the day he died.
“So, raise a glass and truth be told, I had the time of my life with my family and friends. It’s been a heck of a ride.”
Buck is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dehnert Stults of Lake Mills; children, Jennifer Dehnert of Jefferson and Jamie (Tim) Oestreicher of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren, Austen Dehnert of Lake Mills, Autumnn Dehnert of Jefferson, Sarah Rettschlag of Plover, and Alex, Emma and Ella Oestreicher of Wisconsin Rapids; sister, Eulacleve “Lolly” Spoehr of Live Oak, Fla.; nieces, Cinnamon, Ginger and Melissa; nephew, George; great-nieces, Alexis and Jasmin; and great-nephew, Zachary, all of Florida. Buck also is survived by many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
An open house celebrating Buck’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tappers Bar and Grill of Johnson Creek.
