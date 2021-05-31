December 1, 1946 - May 26, 2021
Jefferson, WI - NICHOLAS A. "NICK" SCHOPEN, age 74 of Jefferson entered into eternal life on Wednesday May 26, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 1, 1946, in Watertown to the late Julius and Margaret (Biwer) Schopen. Nick served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked at Jones Dairy in Fort Atkinson for 40 years and the Super Wash in Jefferson. Nick enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on his 1983 Ford truck. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Catholic church in Jefferson.
He is survived by his family, wife Lynn Schopen of Jefferson, daughter Katherine "Katie" (Mark) Vallier of Grand Marsh, WI, son Andrew "Andy" (Niki) Schopen of West Allis. Two grandchildren, Paeyton Raether, Adrian Schopen. Sisters Janet Hansen of AZ, Barbara Speck of IL, Ann (Russ) Ganzow of Fort Atkinson, brothers, Jack (Nancy) Schopen of Jefferson, David (Jean) Schopen of Jefferson, Mark (Linda) Schopen of Jefferson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepson Eric Raether, sister Donna Schroeder, brothers Richard Schopen, Kenneth Schopen, Thomas Schopen, Michael Schopen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 5, 2021, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00a.m. until the time of Mass. Those wishing to send a donation in Nick's name may direct them to Heartland Hospice or The Randy Schopen Foundation.
