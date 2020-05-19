On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Nicholas Adam Shuppe, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at age 36.
Nick was born on Oct. 13, 1983, and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2002.
On June 9, 2007, Nick married the love of his life, Katie (Wiesmann) Shuppe, and they had been together almost 16 years.
Nick found his passion as a mason and had his own business. He loved to build things for his wife and kids, including their family home and many of the items inside it.
Nick loved his kids and was such a wonderful, involved father. He participated in daddy and daughter dance recitals for seven years, coached baseball, cheered them on from the sidelines, had family movie time and especially enjoyed taking his family fishing.
Nick always was trying to make every situation into a joke. He was funny and loved to laugh, which was infectious to those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Katie, and their six children: Brookelyn, 14, Mason, 13, Cylas, 8, Caleb, 4, Cole, 4, and baby Ariya, seven weeks old.
He further is survived by his mother, Kim E. Shuppe; father and mother in-law, Steven and Lori Wiesmann; brother-in-law, Eric Wiesmann; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom Nick loved deeply.
Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Ruth Shuppe.
A visitation will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson on Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The family is planning a celebration of Nick’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Fort Community Credit Union for the Shuppe family. Any checks should be made payable to Katie Shuppe.
For the safety of the family and everyone attending, the family asks that you consider wearing a facemask and maintain social distancing while attending the visitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.