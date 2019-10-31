HUNTERTOWN, Ind. — Nicholas “Nick” Daniel Wright, of Huntertown, Ind., passed into God's hands on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born on June 23, 1977, to Richard “Rick” and Sandra “Sandy” Wright at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Nick is survived by sons, Aiden Schumm and Daniel Wright; his parents; sisters, Rebecca Harris and Kristina (Kurt) Brethouwer; nephews, Joshua Kunkel, Alexander Kunkel and Noah Harris; nieces, Caitlan (Craig) Stewart and Gabrielle (Jonatan) Abril; great-nephews, Cayden Kunkel, Camden Stewart, Caius Stewart and Cerick Stewart; and great-niece, Isabella Abril, all of Fort Wayne Ind.; also, aunts and uncles, Fran (Jean) Wright and Linda Punzel of Jefferson, Wis., Dan (Karen) Ramthun and George (Kathy) Wright of Watertown, Wis., Joyce Blank of Waterloo, Wis., Alan (Julie) Wright, Charlie (Annette Kubly) Wright and Gary (Dedra) Ramthun of Johnson Creek. Wis.
Preceeding Nick in death were his grandparents, Harold and Eleanor Wright, Orville Ramthun, and James and Virginia Geszvain of Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 p.m. at Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be in Huntertown Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 2.
