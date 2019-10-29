HUNTERTOWN, Indiana — Nicholas “Nick” Daniel Wright, of Huntertown, passed into God’s hands on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born to Richard “Rick” and Sandra “Sandy” Wright on June 23, 1977, in Janesville, Wis.
He was a 1995 graduate of Carroll High School and had an associate degree from Purdue University.
Nick was employed by TMP.
He is survived by sons, Aiden Schumm of Kendallville and Daniel Wright of Garret; and parents; sisters, Rebecca Harris and Kristina (Kurt) Brethouwer; nephews, Joshua Kunkel, Alexander Kunkel and Noah Harris; nieces, Caitlan (Craig) Stewart and Gabrielle (Jonatan) Abril; great-nephews, Cayden Kunkel, Camden Stewart, Caius Stewart and Cerick Stewart; and great-niece, Isabella Abril, all of Ft. Wayne; and uncle, Elmer (Karen) Wright of Huntington.
Preceding Nick in death were grandparents, Harold and Eleanore Wright, James and Virginia Geszvain, and Orville Ramthun.
Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. at Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Dupont Road, with interment in Huntertown Cemetery on Cedar Canyon Road.
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
