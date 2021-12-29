Nicole Knudsen

September 18, 1945 - December 15, 2021
Cold Spring, WI - It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Nicole (Nikki) Marie (Stilp) Knudsen, age 76, on December 15, 2021, just two weeks to the day after losing her husband of 56 years, Robert (Bob) Lewis Knudsen. Nikki was born on September 18, 1945, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to David D.E. and Yvonne Marie (Deney) Stilp and spent her entire early life there. She had many stories from these early years, one of which was helping her mom care for all manner of injured animals and nursing them back to health, including skunks, squirrels, raccoons, birds, and so on! After graduating from Oconomowoc High School, she attended Wisconsin State University - Whitewater where she met her beloved husband, Bob. They were married November 6, 1965, in Oconomowoc and resided in the Milwaukee area while Bob was in the service. After that, they moved back to Whitewater where they lived the remainder of their lives. Besides her dear family, friends, and faith, another important part of Nikki's life was art. She explored all manner of artistic endeavor; haiku, papermaking, creating books and designing greeting cards, pencil drawings, and painting that displayed her love of nature in all its forms. She was an accomplished and award-winning water colorist, displaying and selling pieces throughout the Midwest. For several years, she and three others had their own gallery. Active in the art world, she was on the board of the Milwaukee Arts Council, a member of the Black Hawk Artists in Fort Atkinson, was honored with a retrospective of some of her works at the Hoard Museum, etc. Nikki was predeceased by her husband, her parents, in-laws Lewis and Phyllis Knudsen, brother David Stilp, and many dear family members and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Kara (Mark) Voeller, and son, Leif (Kimberly) Knudsen. Grandchildren Megan (Wellnitz) Watters, Jordain Wellnitz, and Anakin Knudsen. Great grandchildren, Kooper and Kane Watters. Further survived by her Brother-in-law, Thomas (Cindy) Knudsen, Sister-in-law, Georgia Stilp, and her dear niece and nephews and their families. She is also survived by many special family members and friends. The family would like to thank Nitardy Funeral Home for their help and compassion, Marija for the care and love she provided Nikki in recent years, our beloved Miss Veronica, Miss Jackie, and Miss Nikya for their aid and support during the last weeks of her life. There truly are angels on earth! Also, a special thank you to Rainbow Hospice and their staff. A celebration of life will be held in May 2022 at Willow Brook Golf Course in Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.