JEFFERSON — Nicolette “Nicki” E. Neipert, 65, of Jefferson (formerly Waukesha), passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sylvan Crossing of Jefferson.
Nicki was born on Jan. 14, 1954, in Columbus, the daughter of Robert and Phillis (Ziegler) Wolf.
She grew up on the family farm in Stoughton and attended Stoughton High School, graduating in 1972.
On May 13, 2000, she married Alan Neipert at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Helenville.
Nicki was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a legal secretary in the Court of Appeals, retiring in 2002.
Nicki was a dedicated golfer and had played more than 100 courses in Wisconsin. She also was an avid bowler and loved jewelry.
She cherished time spent on the farm, and being outside admiring the trees and buildings were of great interest.
Nicki valued theater, attended many movies, loved to read and drank lots of coffee. Above all other interests, she was proud to be an aunt and loved her family dearly. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Alan of Jefferson; siblings, Sherry (Alan) Sweeney of Edgerton, Todd Wolf Stoughton and Renee Krzyston of Waukesha; nieces and nephews, Kortni, Ashley, Shanna, Gavin, Bradley, Bethane’, Kimberley, Elizabeth and Nicholaus; brother-in-law, Ken (Linda) Neipert of Fort Atkinson; sister-in-law, Barbara (Kenneth) Koch of Green Bay; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville with the Rev. Mark Swenson presiding.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Nicki will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
