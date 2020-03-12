JEFFERSON — Nida M. Johnson, 82, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 12, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Omar and Florence (Mills) Pulver.
She married William Johnson on Sept. 12, 1964. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2013.
Nida was an avid reader. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved to spend as much time with them as possible.
She is survived by her family: Daughters, Catherine Johnson of Fort Atkinson, Deborah (Gary) Thompson of Jefferson and Vickie Johnson of Apple Valley Minn.; sons, Douglas Johnson of the Netherlands and Edward (Dorothy) Johnson of Bloomington, Minn.; sister, Patricia Brueckner of Wautoma; grandchildren, Ashley Thompson (fiancé Will Jones), Chloe Thompson, Alex Loher, Will Loher, Charlie Johnson, Max Johnson and Flora Johnson.
Nida also was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Otto.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Nida will be laid to rest with her husband at the Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
