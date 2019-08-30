CAMBRIDGE — Norbert “Bud” Holz passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence in Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge.
He was 98, having been born on July 9, 1921. Bud’s life was rich with friends, family, a strong faith — and, maybe most of all, sports.
He grew up in Wauwatosa in a neighborhood filled with boys his age. The memory of the games, projects and pranks they shared gave Bud a lifetime of pleasure.
Bud’s first job was at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Milwaukee, and he moved on to Jens Printing where he met his beloved “Lee-Tee.” He and Lydia Mueller were married on Valentine’s Day, 1943.
In 1942 he joined the war effort. He served with distinction and earned four campaign medals and seven battle stars. After the war, he entered college life, thanks to the GI Bill, and graduated in 1948.
He became an Industrial Arts teacher and he began his career in Wauconda, Ill., that same year. In 1956 he began a stint teaching building trades at North Chicago High School. At both schools he coached five different sports.
After earning a master’s degree, he became high school principal in Wauconda.
In 1962 Bud accepted a position as a foreign service officer with the Agency for International Development and moved his family to Quito, Ecuador. He was given the mission of teaching Ecuadorians how to teach Industrial Arts and was involved in building technical schools throughout the country. He played similar roles in Uruguay, Guatemala and Panama.
In Vietnam he was Chief of Human Resources in II Corps located in Nha Trang. He retired in 1978 to Fort Atkinson. There, he and Lydia made many faithful friends through their church, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and through their devoted work at Twice Is Nice in Jefferson.
He also was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
Bud had many passions. Besides any sport broadcast on TV, he was a collector of stamps, cigar bands, postcards, coins and, in his youth, butterflies and baseball cards. He also was a devoted record keeper, listing, as a small example, every book he read, every trip he took, every item from Twice Is Nice that he repaired.
Bud was a very kind, loving person, and the thing he disliked most in life was hurting someone’s feelings.
He will be greatly missed by his three children and their spouses, Kathleen (Peter) Grunwald, Christine (Ken) Rust and John (Kathleen) Holz; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife; his brother, Frederick; his parents; and many beloved cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 310 S. High St., Fort Atkinson. Military rites will be held at the church following the service.
Friends may call on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The family wishes to publicly thank the personnel at Home Again Assisted Living who showed him great care and concern. Also, the Rainbow Hospice staff was an invaluable presence and a blessing.
As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.