Norene F. Rindfleisch

Jefferson, WI - Norene Frentzel Rindfleisch was called home by her Lord on June 10, 2022 at the age of 93.
She was born on March 7, 1929 to Walter and Helen (Kreklow) Frentzel in Fort Atkinson, where she grew up. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran church. Norene attended Hoard School, Emery Junior High and Fort Atkinson High School, graduating in 1947. She graduated cum laude from UW-Whitewater with a Bachelor's degree, and later got her Master's degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater also. In August 1950 she married James Rindfleisch at St. Paul' Lutheran Church and moved to Jefferson. Norene taught school for 31 years; she started her career teaching at Bark Woods and Town Line schools. She then stayed home for 10 years to raise her two daughters Sara and Anna Marie. She resumed teaching at East Elementary in Jefferson, where she taught for many years. Norene enjoyed many hobbies: walking, collecting quilts and antiques, refinishing furniture, upholstering, quilting, playing bridge, gardening, crossword puzzles and reading. Norene was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran, attending bible class, serving as a Shepherd visiting shut-ins, and was a charter member of Eunice Society.
Norene is survived by her daughter Sara (James) Hilmer of Fayetteville PA, and a granddaughter Jane Neagley of Mechanicsburg PA.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James in 2014 after 64 years of marriage, her parents, her brother Jack Frentzel and her daughter Anna Marie Rindfleisch.
Memorial contributions can be given to St. John's Lutheran church, 232 E. Church St., Jefferson WI 53549.
A Christian memorial service will take place at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran church with Pastors Krenke and Martin presiding. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Rock River Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice staff for the wonderful care provided to Norene in her final weeks.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com
