JOHNSON CREEK — Norma F. Schopen, 98, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020, in Watertown.
She was born on July 6, 1921, in Fort Atkinson, to Ralph and Theresa (Gilsky) Rumary.
She married Ernest Schopen on Oct. 13, 1943, in Fort Atkinson. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2002.
Norma worked as a beautician at Dorothy’s Salon in Fort Atkinson. She was a homemaker, and loved to cook and bake for her family. Norma always thought everyone had room for “just one more piece,” and she would shoot you a look if you tried to decline. Christmas Eve was the biggest night of the year, and preparations for it began in early May.
She enjoyed shopping and was well known for her love of chocolate.
Norma’s family was first and foremost in her life, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her family: daughter, Shari Weber of Fort Atkinson; son, Greg (Jeane) Schopen of Tomahawk; grandchildren, Christopher (Suzanne) Weber, Joshua (Pia) Weber, Andrew (Angela) Weber, Angela (Jeff) Kober, Damon (Jeroen) Schopen and Dashal (Kaylee) Schopen; and great-grandchildren, John, Lauren, Natalie, Morgan, Ben, John Paul, Finnley and Myah.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; son, Randall Schopen; two brothers and two sisters.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will take place on Wednesday, May 13, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Norma’s name to the Randy Schopen Foundation and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
