MILWAUKEE — Norma Jean (Christiansen) Ulbing, 84, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home in Milwaukee, surrounded by her children.
Norma was born on Nov. 6, 1935, in Milwaukee.
She loved to sew, cook and garden, passing her many talents down to her children. In her younger years, while raising her six children, Norma still found time to help other new mothers as a leader for the La Leche League.
Norma shared her faith as a leader in the Lutheran church singing in the choir, through outreach as a fisherman and helping out on committees.
She later shined as a businesswoman as the proprietor of Ulbing's Grocery in Sullivan.
She also supported the local community as a volunteer EMT for Jefferson County.
After retiring, Norma moved back to Milwaukee, where she lovingly was cared for by her daughter, Debbie, and her son, Bradley.
She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Ulbing Sr.; cherished mother of Deborah, the late Frank Jr. (Dotty), Elise Eden, Jennifer (Ronald) Beck, Daniel (Tammy), and Bradley; proud grandmother of Tiffany, Crystal, Dana, Steven, Nicholas, Garrett and Rachel; dear sister of the late Roy, the late Chris, Richard, Glenn, Jon and Alan; and sister-in-law, Irene Zalewski.
She also is survived by many other relatives and friends, whom she held dear.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.