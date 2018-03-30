Norma Jean Johnson, 87 Fort Atkinson; Marshalltown, Iowa

Norma Jean Johnson, 87, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Sienna Crest Memory Care after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Norma Jean was born in Lake City, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 1930, to Floyd and Laura (Wise) Tubbs.

She grew up in the Lake City area where she attended school.

She was a teacher for many years, having taught in Iowa and California.

She loved to travel, and visited 39 states and 13 countries.

On Aug. 21, 1964, she married Robert D. Johnson in Lake City Iowa. They resided in Marshalltown, Iowa, where she taught school.

Their retirement years were spent traveling, and summers in northern Minnesota where they enjoyed fishing and boating for many years.

She is survived by two stepdaughters, Carol (James) Schmirler and Kathy Morgan, both of Fort Atkinson; three grandchildren, Eric, Ryan and Kristen; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Carol) Tubbs; sister, Phyllis Griffin; and nieces and nephews from California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law, brother-in-law and infant grandson.

Per Norma Jean’s request there will be no formal service.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.

A very special thank you to Sienna Crest employees for all their love and making Sienna Crest her “home.” Also, Rainbow Hospice for their caring and special words, and the Dunlap Memorial Home.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com