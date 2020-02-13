Norma Jean “Nora” Feirtag, 89, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1930, to Clyde Nelson and Lillian Josephine (Porter) Root, Sr., in Greenfield.
She married Eugene Feirtag on July 13, 1965, in Waukegan, Ill.
Nora was a musician, and played guitar, sang and yodeled. She opened shows for some of the country greats like Marty Robbins, Jean Shepard and Hank Snow.
She played a variety of places in the Milwaukee and Green Bay areas. Her favorite place to play, though, was at family get-togethers with her children.
She was a quilter, and enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends. She also made heirloom quilts from wedding dresses and was published in the Creative Quilting magazine. She taught “You Can Make a Quilt” classes to pass on her knowledge of quilting.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene; children, Dennis and Vicki Witt, Marla (Witt) Ross, Bruce and Wendy Witt, Sandra (Witt) and Harold Schroeder, Ryan and Cindy Witt, Kirby Witt, Nedra (Feirtag) Nichols, and Travis and Julie Feirtag; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; one sister, Anilee McGill; and one brother, Clyde Root, Jr.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Nancy Anne Witt; two sisters, Betty Turner and Ruth Chambers; and one brother, Gerald Root.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. until the time of service.
A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice for the amazing care and compassion they showed Nora and her family.
